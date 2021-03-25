Latest News
Key Rotherham United figure delivers worrying update regarding high-profile contract uncertainty
Paul Warne has revealed that Rotherham United may have to consider replacing the players who haven’t yet signed a new contract.
Like many others in the Championship the Millers have a number of players who are due to be out of contract at the end of the season, most notably Matt Olosunde, Clark Robertson, Michael Smith and Matt Crooks.
While it remains to be seen what the future holds for the quartet, Warne has been discussing what’s in store for the players and admitted time is running out for them to commit their futures to him and the club before an alternative is sourced.
Discussing the situation with Yorkshire Live, Warne said: “A bit sticky, I would say. All four players are players who are doing well for us and who foresee their careers in the Championship.
“So we all pretend it’s something else, but I believe they want to play in the Championship and earn as much money as they can and play in front of as big a crowds as they can and how can I blame them?
“They are happy to talk about it at the end of the season, the old classic. Pep (Guardiola) said the other day that he has got so many games he has not even got time to consider a contract. It isn’t quite true. People like putting it onto the back-burner.
“The lads have that right, but if they don’t want to talk about it now, it means we have to replace them.
“If by the time they want to come back to me and sign and I have replaced them, then they know that risk as well. But I understand it from their point of view.”
The verdict
It’s certainly an unsettling time for Rotherham United.
The Millers are embroiled in a relegation battle which means that they face an uncertain future in the Championship.
With that in mind it’s no surprise that these four players are biding their time with regards to their future, after all, they’re no going to want to commit to a potential season in League One if there’s the possibility of another crack at the Championship.