Key Rotherham United figure delivers worrying update regarding high-profile contract uncertainty

Paul Warne has revealed that Rotherham United may have to consider replacing the players who haven’t yet signed a new contract.

Like many others in the Championship the Millers have a number of players who are due to be out of contract at the end of the season, most notably Matt Olosunde, Clark Robertson, Michael Smith and Matt Crooks.

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for the quartet, Warne has been discussing what’s in store for the players and admitted time is running out for them to commit their futures to him and the club before an alternative is sourced.

Discussing the situation with Yorkshire Live, Warne said: “A bit sticky, I would say. All four players are players who are doing well for us and who foresee their careers in the Championship.