Sheffield United star Iliman Ndiaye decided to remain at Bramall Lane despite interest from Everton during the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Toffees had a bid worth £25m, plus add-ons, rejected by the Blades who were desperate to keep hold of their best assets during the winter.

This is because they were unable to sign any players to replace them due to their transfer embargo, which meant they couldn't recruit a replacement for former loanee Reda Khadra.

This rejected bid news may have come as a surprise to some though considering United's "precarious" financial situation at the time, with promotion likely to have eased plenty of these worries now.

Why did Iliman Ndiaye reject Everton's interest?

Even if a bid had been accepted though, it looks as though the Senegal international would have stayed put in South Yorkshire for a couple of key reasons.

Firstly, he wasn't a fan of the Toffees' "upheaval" according to the Sheffield Star, with the Merseyside outfit in a relegation battle at that point and still in this battle despite a remarkable recent victory at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Blades, on the other hand, are guaranteed to be in the Premier League next season after securing second spot.

United's strong position in January, with Paul Heckingbottom's side remaining in the top two at that point, was another reason why Ndiaye decided to stick around and that was a big boost for the promoted team with the player recording 15 goals and 12 assists in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

Heckingbottom's men did have a wobble during the second half of the campaign, but managed to get themselves back on track to ensure they would be going up with Burnley.

A good decision from Iliman Ndiaye?

In hindsight, this looks to be a good decision from Ndiaye because although Sean Dyche has guided the Toffees out of the relegation zone, they are still in the mix to go down.

Some would argue that Ndiaye could have guided Everton to safety by now with his goalscoring contributions, but there were no guarantees that he was going to thrive at Goodison Park during the second half of this term.

And Bramall Lane seems to be a much better environment at this stage.

His loyalty has paid off and with the 23-year-old thoroughly enjoying the Blades' promotion celebrations, he can safely say that his decision to reject interest from the Toffees has paid off.

Whether he stays beyond the summer remains to be seen but it would seem logical for him to continue being loyal next season considering he could have the opportunity to leave the club for free in 2024.