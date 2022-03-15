Key reasons behind Middlesbrough’s January transfer decision emerge

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder says he decided to end Onel Hernandez’s spell at the Riverside Stadium early due to the fact he didn’t see him as a centre-forward and to make room for players coming in the other way, making this transfer admission on BBC Radio Tees Sport.

The Teesside outfit endured a reasonably busy January transfer window with plenty of players both arriving on and departing Teesside, with Hernandez one of those who left as he returned to parent club Norwich before joining Birmingham City on loan.

Prior to his departure, he saw Brighton’s Aaron Connolly and Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun arrive on loan spells with their arrivals and Neil Taylor’s presence at left wing-back making him surplus to requirements in North Yorkshire.

Wilder’s ruthlessness shouldn’t be taken personally by the Cuban though – because the 54-year-old moved to ensure the likes of Williams Kokolo and Marcus Browne moved on permanently with Uche Ikpeazu also being shipped out on loan.

Hernandez is now thriving under Lee Bowyer at St Andrew’s, leaving some to question why Boro decided to sever their ties with him in their quest for promotion.

But the second-tier side’s boss explained his thinking as he appeared on BBC Radio Tees Sport ahead of his side’s clash with the Blues this evening.

He said: “He is a really good player playing in his position but the situation was we really enjoyed working with Onel. But he wasn’t a centre-forward and we needed to bring centre-forwards in.

“That wasn’t his natural position, so we had to free something up to bring in the boys that we did.

“There will always be people who think we should have kept him and this and that but sometimes you have to release funds to bring other players in.”

The Verdict:

If he wasn’t fully in Wilder’s plans, then the 54-year-old would have been doing a Cuban a real disservice if he had kept hold of him, so Boro’s boss does have to be commended for making that tough decision knowing that he could join a Championship rival.

However, it wasn’t just a selfless decision. Boro desperately need to remain within the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules if they want to stay competitive at the top end of the second tier or in the Premier League in years to come.

This is why he had to go and preferably, he would have also wanted to ship James Lea Siliki back to Stade Rennais following the midfielder’s failed spell at the Riverside.

However, they did well in selling Browne and Kokolo, though some would argue that only loan moves should have been sanctioned for the duo. However, tough decisions like that often need to be made to remain within financial limits.

And if the likes of Connolly, Balogun and Riley McGree can play a big part in getting the Teesside club promoted at the end of this term, those permanent departures sanctioned would have played an important part.