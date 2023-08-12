Highlights Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto is set to miss today's match and potentially faces disciplinary action for making himself unavailable.

Gnonto wants to leave Leeds to increase his chances of winning more Italy caps.

Everton's £20m bid for Gnonto has been rejected and they may need to pay £10m more to secure a deal.

Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto looks set to be absent for today's match against Birmingham City after feeling unable to play.

The 19-year-old made himself unavailable for their midweek win against Shrewsbury Town as well, after being told by the club that he would not be allowed to seal a move away from Elland Road before the summer transfer window closes.

He hasn't travelled to the Midlands either for this afternoon's clash at St Andrew's and he now looks set to face disciplinary action for his failure to appear in these two games.

His absence will come as a blow for the Whites who would have benefitted from having the talented teenager at their disposal against John Eustace's side, who have strengthened their squad considerably this summer.

With the player seemingly not for sale, it's unclear whether Gnonto will miss further matches, make himself available again or actually secure a move away from Elland Road.

It may not be a shock to see the Whites change their stance considering how disruptive this saga could be for Gnonto's teammates in West Yorkshire.

Why does Wilfried Gnonto want to leave Leeds United?

According to the Daily Star [11/8 paper edition, page 45] (via Goodison News), Gnonto is keen to leave Elland Road to maximise his chances of winning more caps for Italy.

With the European Championships coming up next year and Roberto Mancini's side desperate to defend their title, Gnonto will be keen to be firmly involved.

He may only have a chance of securing his place in Italy's squad for the long term if he's competing in a top league though and this is why he will want to make an escape from the Championship despite how competitive it is.

A move back to the Premier League may be ideal for Gnonto who may feel he has unfinished business in England.

What's the latest on Wilfried Gnonto's situation?

Everton have had a £20m bid for the Italian rejected, according to Football Insider.

90min, meanwhile, believes the Toffees will have to pay £10m more to get a deal over the line, but they are hesitant to pay £30m at this stage.

And even if they were able to agree a fee with Leeds for the teenager's signature, they want to pay a modest amount up front for him before paying the rest in instalments.

Considering the Whites are a side that haven't generated a huge amount in player sales this summer, they may be keen to secure a decent amount of the £30m immediately.

Is Wilfried Gnonto right to push for a move away from Leeds United?

You can understand why Gnonto wants to secure a move away because he could win a decent amount of game time in the top flight.

He isn't guaranteed to be a regular starter for his current side this season anyway with Jack Harrison, Dan James and Crysencio Summerville available as options.

These are two reasons why Gnonto is probably right to try and secure a move away.

However, the way he's going about it could make him unattractive to future clubs, with the player refusing to play against Shrewsbury and Birmingham.

Instead, he needs to get his head down and concentrate on his current club until an offer is accepted for him. If he doesn't move during this window, he needs to accept it.