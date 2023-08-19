Highlights Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz is not attracting much interest in the transfer window due to his high price tag, deterring potential suitors.

Alcaraz should stay focused, work hard, and aim to play regularly in order to continue his development and increase his chances of a future move.

The young player should prioritise getting a promotion on his CV, as it will enhance his reputation.

Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz hasn't attracted much interest during the summer transfer window because he's currently being priced out of a move, according to Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The Saints have already cashed in on some of their key players this summer, with Tino Livramento moving to Newcastle United, James Ward-Prowse making the switch to West Ham United and Romeo Lavia sealing a transfer to Chelsea.

Speculation hasn't stopped there, with Che Adams recently being the subject of a rejected £12m bid from Everton. The Toffees have retained their interest in the player though and could potentially launch another bid to try and lure the Scotsman away from the south coast.

Kyle Walker-Peters and Alex McCarthy are two other players that have been linked with a move away, setting up what could be a very interesting end to the transfer window for Russell Martin's side.

Why is Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz not attracting much interest?

Despite interest from these two clubs, he hasn't been the subject of anywhere near as much speculation as Ward-Prowse and Lavia, with both leaving the club in the end.

Explaining why Alcaraz hasn't been heavily linked with an exit from St Mary's, transfer insider Jones told GMS: "Alcaraz has been priced out of a move to this point. I think that's why there hasn't been a lot of interest around him.

"I was told they were looking at around £25m if he was going to be considered to go, and I think that deterred a lot of the suitors so far.

"But ultimately, if they can keep Nathan Tella, if they can keep Alcaraz, then it helps make up for the loss of Ward-Prowse and Lavia, and certainly makes sure that Saints are in that promotion mix at the end of the season."

What stance should Carlos Alcaraz take on his future?

Considering the player doesn’t seem to be generating too much interest, he should be looking to keep his head down and work hard.

Russell Martin hasn’t been afraid to drop key players before at Swansea City and this should be a warning to anyone at St Mary’s looking to down tools.

At his young age, Alcaraz needs to be playing as much first-team football as possible and you would back him to play regularly if he can stay focused.

That’s easier said than done because he could be linked with more clubs before the window closes, but a stint in the Championship may give him real confidence because he has the opportunity to be one of the best players in the division.

A move for him will come sooner rather than later if he can shine and this is why he shouldn’t take the same path Willy Gnonto has and demand a move away from his club.

Considering Alcaraz is only, he still has plenty of time to make it at the top level and may even return to the Premier League next season.

For now though, he should be focused on getting a promotion on his CV and if he can do that, that will look great on his record.

How much hunger he has will probably determine how successful he is though.