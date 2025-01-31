Reading FC have confirmed that the need to bring in immediate funds was a factor behind Sam Smith’s move to Wrexham AFC.

The forward has been a key player for the Royals since his arrival from Cambridge United in the summer of 2023.

Smith managed 15 goals for Reading in the previous campaign, and he was on course to surpass that total this season, as he has found the net 11 times in 25 outings so far.

Wrexham complete signing of Reading’s Sam Smith

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise there was transfer interest in Smith, and it was announced on Friday that Smith had joined League One promotion hopefuls Wrexham in what is a club-record deal for the Welsh side.

Naturally, this did not go down well among the Reading fans, who remain hugely concerned about the future of the club as they push for owner Dai Yongge to sell.

But, until he does depart, Reading are in a difficult position, and they revealed on their official site that Smith’s sale will help the club in the short-term.

“Whilst the club was not actively seeking to sell Sam, the significant offer payable by Wrexham will help support the essential short-term finances required to run the club.”

Reading FC fans are desperate for takeover progress

Given the off-field situation at Reading, there was always a fear that the club would be in a position where they would lose their key assets on the football side.

Obviously, Ruben Selles’ departure was a real blow, but you can’t really blame him for wanting to take an opportunity to manage at a higher level, especially with everything he had to deal with at Reading.

Then, there were worries about which players would leave, and there’s no getting away from the fact that Smith is going to be a real loss to the team.

Not only did he score goals, but he was a very good player for the side, and you can be sure that his teammates appreciated the job that he did.

League One Table (as of 31/1/25) Team P GD Pts 6 Leyton Orient 27 16 44 7 Bolton Wanderers 28 1 44 8 Charlton Athletic 27 8 43 9 Barnsley 28 2 42 10 Reading 27 1 41

With Reading, it’s all about the bigger picture, and the fans will be pushing to get the change in ownership that they need to progress, otherwise they have to prioritise bringing funds in whichever way they can, and player sales are the main one.

Reading are back in action on Saturday when they host Bolton Wanderers as they look to stop a run of three successive defeats.