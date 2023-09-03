Highlights Manchester United pulled out of pursuing Chris Rigg due to his £3m valuation.

His wages may have also been a problem for the Red Devils.

Although joining United would have been a great opportunity, staying at Sunderland gives Rigg regular game time and a better chance at future success.

Manchester United backed away from their pursuit of Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg because of his £3m valuation, according to Alan Nixon.

The 16-year-old has already made an impact in the first team and could have won an FA Cup tie for the Black Cats at Craven Cottage back in the winter, but his effort was chalked off and that was a blow for the teenager.

However, he finally managed to get himself on the scoresheet yesterday when he headed in a fifth for Tony Mowbray's men against Southampton, who were in the Premier League not too long ago.

He looks set to be a part of the first team for the long term after managing to impress at a senior level, showing maturity way beyond his years and proving why he has been spoken of so highly.

The Black Cats have shown real faith in youth in the past year or so and recruited plenty of youngsters in the summer, as the Wearside club's board looks to build for the long term.

They are, however, not blessed with too many options in the middle of the park and that could give Rigg the opportunity to impress, at least until January when the winter transfer window opens.

Further details on why Manchester United pulled out of Chris Rigg race

Because of takeover talks, funds were limited at Old Trafford and Rigg could have been seen as a reasonably cheap addition considering his lack of experience at a senior level.

However, with the player a real talent and already managing to establish himself as a first-teamer, the Black Cats weren't prepared to let him go for a low fee, demanding £3m for the 16-year-old who made his debut at 15.

Not only did his price tag put off the Red Devils - but also the cost of his wages with Erik ten Hag's side potentially weary of spending too much as they look to continue abiding by financial fair play rules.

It has also been reported by Nixon that their inability to get a deal over the line for Rigg persuaded them to push harder for Shay Lacey, who is also a youngster.

The chance to join United would have been an excellent opportunity for Rigg.

The 16-year-old may have felt he couldn't have turned that offer down if an agreement had materialised between Sunderland and United.

There's a chance he could have got a considerable pay rise and a chance to play alongside some very talented players if he had made the switch to Old Trafford.

However, he's already winning first-team football under Mowbray who has a track record of giving young players an opportunity to shine.

And you feel the Stadium of Light is the best place for him at the moment, even though United are a very attractive club to go to.

If he can continue playing regularly, he will secure a move to the top flight sooner rather than later but if he does make this step up, he needs to ensure he's getting just as much game time there as he does on Wearside.

Game time is crucial for him at this point, so the fact United pulled out of this race for now is probably a blessing in disguise for the teenager.