Highlights Liverpool are stalling on signing Romeo Lavia due to his high price tag of over £50m.

Lavia has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City.

The player still has four years left on his contract at Southampton.

Liverpool are stalling in their potential quest to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia because of his price tag, according to journalist Rudy Galetti who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 19-year-old impressed during his first full season in the Premier League, joining from Manchester City last year and making an instant impact at St Mary's despite his inexperience.

Despite the Saints' finish at the bottom of the top-tier table, he was one of a few bright performers for the south-coast outfit who will now be wanting him to guide the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Unsurprisingly though, the Belgian midfielder has attracted interest from a number of top-tier sides in recent months, with these teams perhaps keen to capitalise on Russell Martin's side's relegation to the second tier.

Who is interested in Romeo Lavia?

90min believes Arsenal, Chelsea and the Reds have all held talks to price and lure Lavia away from St Mary's.

However, a breakthrough is yet to be struck and that could allow other teams to swoop in for him.

His former side Man City are interested in luring him back to the Etihad Stadium - and Manchester United and Newcastle are also being kept up to date regarding his situation on the south coast.

However, it's unclear how much the Magpies will be able to spend on the midfielder after forking out around £39m to sign winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.

How much are Southampton demanding for Romeo Lavia?

90min also believes the Saints are holding out for more than £50m for the 19-year-old, something that comes as no surprise considering his contract doesn't expire for another four years.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, have reported that his price tag is closer to £45m, although that's still a huge amount for a player for Lavia's inexperience.

A bidding war could potentially push that price tag up though.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Liverpool's pursuit of Romeo Lavia?

Although the Reds are obviously keen on the teenager, they aren't keen on the Saints' asking price and this is a key reason why they are yet to make a "concrete move" for him.

That's according to Galetti, who said: "Romeo Lavia remains a concrete option for Liverpool to strengthen their midfield and is one of the names at the top of their list.

"I was told the Reds have considered making a concrete move, but they are stalling a bit because the price tag is considered too high.

"Anyway, we can confirm that he is one of the profiles most appreciated by [Jurgen] Klopp."

How much should Liverpool pay for Romeo Lavia?

Lavia is clearly a talent and this comes as no shock considering he previously spent time at Man City.

But spending £50m on him doesn't seem wise at this point unless he's going to be a regular starter at Anfield.

In fairness, the Reds could benefit from having extra depth with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita all leaving and Jordan Henderson and Fabinho potentially set to follow.

If the latter two do leave, there's a chance Lavia could be a starter there and the revenue generated from their potential sales could fund a move for the Southampton man.

This is why the Belgian should remain on their shortlist - but £50m is a sizeable amount and they should be looking to get that price tag down to closer to £40m.