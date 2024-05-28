Highlights McKenna's strong relationship with Ipswich's CEO played a key role in convincing him to remain at the club amid interest from other teams.

Kieran McKenna’s relationship with Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton has reportedly been key to securing his future at the club amid links to Brighton, Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmseh Sheth, the relationship between the two was very important in persuading McKenna to remain at Portman Road.

There has been a lot of speculation over the future of the 38-year-old following his success with the Suffolk outfit.

The Northern Irishman was linked with the vacancies at Chelsea and Brighton, as well as potentially replacing Erik ten Hag at Man United.

However, it has been reported that McKenna is set to sign a new contract with Ipswich instead, having been convinced to commit his future to his current club.

Kieran McKenna’s strong Ipswich relationship

It has been claimed that majority shareholder Ed Schwartz flew into England at the end of last week to hold talks with McKenna over his future personally.

Ipswich’s calmness in the face of McKenna’s potential departure has been credited as playing a major role in convincing the coach to remain.

The Tractor Boys have held a firm stance that they believed they could convince the manager and his staff to remain with the club following promotion.

This calmness has helped ensure stability during a very uncertain period for the team.

This has proven crucial, with McKenna nearing an agreement to commit his future to the Suffolk outfit.

Ipswich have not competed in the top flight since 2002, so losing the man who has overseen their rise before a Premier League ball has even been kicked would have been a huge blow.

Chelsea decided to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the campaign, which led to speculation over the Ipswich boss’ future.

Instead, the Blues have now been linked with a move for Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca, with Brighton also moving onto other targets.

Kieran McKenna an instrumental figure at Ipswich

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 131 75 36 20 57.25

McKenna has been instrumental to their rise back to the Premier League, having taken over as manager in December 2021.

The team was competing in League One as recently as 2022, with the team gaining promotion to the Championship with a second-place finish.

A second consecutive second-place finish earned back-to-back promotions, with the team finishing just one point behind champions Leicester City last season.

They will now be planning for life in the top flight, with the aim of staying up beyond one campaign in the division.

Keeping McKenna could prove crucial to that aim given his track record at the club over the last 30 or so months.

Ipswich have handled the McKenna situation excellently

Ipswich have remained calm during a very uncertain period for the club, and that now looks to have paid off quite handsomely.

If McKenna had gone then that would’ve put them in a very difficult position as he would’ve been almost impossible to replace.

But he has shown his loyalty to the club, and should now be rewarded with backing in the transfer market this summer.

There is no doubt that Ipswich will spend, and they will have to if they are to survive in the Premier League for more than one season.