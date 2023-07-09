In their search for Darren Moore's successor, Sheffield Wednesday eventually settled on former Watford boss Xisco Munoz.

The Spaniard and former Watford boss is an intriguing appointment in that he is relatively inexperienced, and yet still has a promotion win in the Championship on his resume.

Indeed, after taking over midway through the season in 2020/21 at Vicarage Road, Munoz helped guide the Hornets to the Premier League via the automatic promotion places, with the Hornets finishing 2nd that season.

Upon his arrival at Wednesday, Xisco revealed, via YorkshireLive: "It's a pleasure to be here because, for me, it is one of the big clubs in the history of English football. It has got massive fans and we have got a big support."

"I think this season we have an amazing Championship. I'm very happy and we will try to give our best.

"I know we need to give them (the fans) good things on the pitch and that is always important when you have massive fans."

However, whilst Xisco did indeed give the above interview, it could have been another former Watford boss being welcomed as Sheffield Wednesday's new boss had negotiations gone slightly differently.

Why did Slaven Bilic miss out on the Sheffield Wednesday job?

Indeed, former Hornets boss Slaven Bilic was also in consideration for the role.

At the interview stage, Alan Nixon via Twitter revealed that the club were down to four candidates, one of which Nixon confirmed was Slaven Bilic.

Given his extensive experience in the division, he seemed like a sensible candidate, but the reason he missed out on the job has now been revealed.

Alan Nixon via Patreon has now revealed that the former Hornets and West Brom boss missed out on the job because he priced himself out of it.

Nixon confirms that Bilic was interviewed by the post, but claims that his financial demands were simply too much for Sheffield Wednesday.

Things did not work out too badly for Slaven Bilic in the end, though.

The Croat has very recently agreed to become manager of Al-Fateh in the Saudi Arabian Pro-League.

Would Slaven Bilic have been a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Whilst I still think the jury is out as to whether or not Xisco Munoz will turn out to be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday, had they appointed Slaven Bilic, he would surely have been a safer bet to succeed.

Bilic has extensive head coaching/managerial experience in England in both the Premier League and the Championship, and has previously won promotion from the division.

Sure, things did not end well at Watford, but during his time at Vicarage Road, the Croatian also had to deal with a lot of injury issues which no doubt affected the club's league position.

Xisco, meanwhile, other than his brief spell in charge at Watford, has only managed in Georgia, Greece and the second tier of Spain, and has only spent a very brief period at each side.

His last spell in Greece at Anorthosis came to an end after just three months, for example.

Bilic would have been a safer pair of hands, arguably, however, having priced himself out of the job, Xisco it is.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Spaniard's appointment works out.