The prospective arrival of Jobe Bellingham to the Stadium of Light has played a key role in Sunderland’s decision to part ways with Edouard Michut.

It has been confirmed that Michut’s time with the Black Cats has come to an end and that he will return to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to The Northern Echo, it is the deal agreed with Birmingham City for Bellingham that has played a significant part in this decision.

A deal worth a reported £3 million has been agreed with the Blues for the 17-year-old.

While the move has yet to be confirmed by either club, it is expected to be completed well within time for the new season.

Bellingham has earned an impressive reputation from his breakout season in John Eustace’s side, which has led to this big-money move.

Given Sunderland have more pressing matters to address in their squad, the Black Cats are unwilling to make two big-name midfield signings this summer, which has led to the decision to part ways with the PSG starlet.

Instead, a new striker is being considered a higher priority target for Tony Mowbray’s squad given the issues that the club has faced in its attacking options over the last year.

Ross Stewart featured just 13 times all campaign due to injury, and Joe Gelhardt is set to return to Leeds United following the conclusion of his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has opened up on the decision to part ways with Michut.

“Edouard played a prominent role throughout his loan spell at the Stadium of Light and we thank him for his contribution,” said Speakman, via the club’s website.

“He is highly respected by all at Sunderland AFC but following a period of dialogue with the player and his representatives, all parties mutually agreed it was best to pursue other opportunities at this moment in time.

"We have thoroughly enjoyed working with Edou and wish him well for the future.”

Michut made 11 starts in the league from 24 appearances and played a role in helping the team secure a top six finish.

However, backing Bellingham instead makes sense given the potential that the Englishman possesses.

In terms of possible re-sale value, Sunderland are likely to get more value for money by signing Bellingham than by bringing Michut in on a permanent basis.

While the Frenchman is a talented player, he is also 3-years older and has a similar level of experience as the Birmingham starlet.

Given the need for improvements in other areas, it makes total sense to have to only pick one of these players and Bellingham is the more natural choice.