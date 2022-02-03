Key reason for 25-year-old’s Sheffield United exit emerges

Sheffield United forward Lys Mousset’s Bramall Lane exit was sanctioned late last month due to manager Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff’s concerns regarding the Frenchman’s lifestyle off the pitch, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 25-year-old joined Serie A side Salernitana on a loan deal for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign in the latter stages of last month, an agreement that will see him remain in Italy until the expiration of his contract in South Yorkshire.

Considering they recruited him for a fee believed to be in the region of £10m back in the summer of 2019, the fact he looks set to leave the club for free is a major financial blow for owner Prince Abdullah, although Mousset has struggled to stay fit enough to be involved regularly this term, both under Slavisa Jokanovic and current boss Heckingbottom.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the latter publicly urged the 25-year-old to lose weight if he wanted to be more involved in the Blades’ mission to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, he failed to appear for the Championship outfit since that public admission and moved on during deadline day despite Rhian Brewster’s injury – an indication of their willingness to get Mousset off the wage bill.

He had scored three goals in seven league appearances during 2021/22 prior to his departure – but despite his goals-to-game ratio actually being quite impressive – the 25-year-old hadn’t played a single minute for the club since the early stages of November.

A return to Bramall Lane for the Frenchman looks unlikely at this stage, and though he didn’t publicly call out Mousset for his lifestyle, United’s boss did hint at it when he was asked about the player in question.

The Verdict:

A move away is probably the best move away for all parties at this stage – but it’s such a shame because things could have been so much different for the forward at Bramall Lane considering his popularity when he did play.

Dubbed ‘The Moose’, he would have become a real fans’ favourite if he had played more, because he certainly has the goalscoring prowess to fire the Blades towards the play-offs.

Unfortunately, he won’t get the chance to do that after his loan move – and although he also needs to take accountability for this outcome himself – Heckingbottom’s arrival was also a potential blow despite his decision to play up top as opposed to Jokanovic’s 4-2-3-1.

Under the latter, he seemed to be a real favourite of the Serbian’s and that was demonstrated by his start on the opening day of the season against Birmingham City.

But his injury early in the second half summed up his fortunes in South Yorkshire and he needs to focus on getting a fresh start elsewhere when the summer comes along – and may even earn himself a permanent move to his current loan side if he impresses.