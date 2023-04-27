Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is keen to remain at Turf Moor because he wants to show loyalty towards those he brought in this season, according to the Daily Mail.

Although some of his signings didn't have to move country to seal a switch to Lancashire, others did and some of those have been the Clarets' most important players this season.

Josh Cullen has lived in England before but he was in Belgium with Anderlecht before Championship league leaders brought him in, with Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury also arriving from the same country.

In terms of their winter business, Hjalmar Ekdal came in from his home country Sweden and Ameen Al-Dakhil came out of his comfort zone to leave Belgium. Born in Iraq, Al-Dakhil moved to the European country at an early age.

Interest in Vincent Kompany

Both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Belgian, although the former are now seeming to be closing in on Mauricio Pochettino.

The latter, however, were previously thought to have had the former Manchester City captain at the top of their managerial shortlist, although it's currently unclear whether they will pursue a move for him.

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are two other sides reported to have been interested in him but their chances of securing the 37-year-old look slim considering he's seemingly willing to reject the likes of Chelsea and Spurs.

Is loyalty to players the right reason for Vincent Kompany to stay at Burnley?

Considering some of the players he recruited from other countries are quite young, Kompany should be willing to stay longer at Turf Moor, not just to provide them with moral support but also to continue developing them.

The likes of Benson and Zaroury aren't guaranteed to be a big part of the next manager's plans - and it would be wrong of the ex-Man City player to depart and abandon them now after tying these players down to long-term contracts.

Football is a ruthless business and with this in mind, his loyalty would stand out if he did reject moves elsewhere this summer.

That loyalty could help to motivate his players and that can only be a good thing for the Burnley boss going into the 2023/24 campaign.

Next season could be a bit of a struggle considering the gulf in class between England's top two divisions, so having his players onside could be crucial for the 37-year-old.

And with the Belgian already knowing his players inside out, he should be able to squeeze the best out of them even if he doesn't have to reject offers to go elsewhere.