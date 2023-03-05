Key reason emerges behind why Bristol City failed to secure January loan deal for Crystal Palace player

Bristol City tried to secure the services of Crystal Palace centre-back Jake O’Brien but the Eagles were going to charge them a higher loan fee than they were willing to pay, according to Bristol Live.

The Robins have lost a few central defenders this season, with Nathan Baker retiring last year, Timm Klose having his contract terminated during the latter stages of January and Ryley Towler sealing a permanent switch to Portsmouth.

Their situation in this position was made even worse last month when it was revealed that Rob Atkinson had sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury, a setback that looks set to keep him out for the long term.

Tomas Kalas was the latest defensive causality, being forced off against Cardiff City yesterday afternoon with a knee injury with the player potentially set to be on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

This potential crisis in defence will come as a frustration for the Robins who tried and failed to address this area during the winter, with Palace’s O’Brien believed to have been on their shortlist.

The Robins were pursuing a loan deal for him – but Patrick Vieira’s side were asking for too much according to Bristol Live. Not utilising the loan market a lot during his time at Ashton Gate, Nigel Pearson may be regretting not pushing that deal over the line.

The Verdict:

It could be argued that the Robins should have been prepared to pay the loan fee because they generated a decent amount from the sale of Antoine Semenyo.

This loss of firepower with Semenyo leaving should have made their defence an even bigger priority – and you have to feel for Pearson here because it does seem as though he’s been let down a bit in the transfer market.

In fairness, they did enjoy a reasonably productive winter window with Nikita Haikin, Anis Mehmeti and Harry Cornick coming in, but the defence was an area that needed to be strengthened.

And they had months to bring in a replacement following the departure of Nathan Baker, with their inability to recruit in this position potentially being costly for them in terms of where they finish this term.

Relegation isn’t likely but they may not finish where they want to now – and they are just one of several sides who could suffer from their January business with Sunderland failing to strengthen their forward department.