Key reason emerges behind West Brom’s failure to secure transfer agreement for 20-year-old

West Bromwich Albion came to the negotiating table far too late to recruit new Huddersfield Town signing Tyreece Simpson, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

There were several EFL sides in the race to recruit the young forward after seeing him shine in League Two with Swindon Town last term, recording 11 goals and three assists in 30 competitive appearances during his time at the County Ground.

However, he wasn’t one of the first names on the teamsheet at Ipswich Town with the likes of Conor Chaplin, Tyreece John-Jules, Kayden Jackson and Freddie Ladapo available as options to Kieran McKenna.

This allowed the likes of the Terriers, Hull City, Luton Town, Middlesbrough and West Brom to try and secure an agreement for his services with the quintet and relegated duo Barnsley and Peterborough United also believed to be have been interested in luring him away from Suffolk.

However, it’s Danny Schofield’s side who came out on top in this race after agreeing to pay an initial £500,000 to the Tractor Boys to lure him away from the League One outfit.

Steve Bruce’s Albion had made a last-ditch enquiry as they looked to strengthen their forward department further following the arrival of Brandon Thomas-Asante, with Daryl Dike and Kenneth Zohore on the sidelines.

But this approach came too late with the Terriers out of sight at that point.

The Verdict:

Having already recruited Thomas-Asante, they needed a more proven forward to arrive alongside the ex-Salford man and there are no doubts that they needed a second striker to arrive to mitigate the effects of recent injuries and allow Karlan Grant to play on the left if needed.

Callum Robinson’s departure also increased the need for an experienced forward to arrive, so they probably won’t be too gutted to miss out on Simpson. He’s a real talent – but they needed someone more established.

Unfortunately, Albion just didn’t do enough in several areas on deadline day, with another midfielder needed and though they tried to address this problem, the fact they left their business this late looks to have cost them.

A central defender was also needed even without Semi Ajayi’s injury and although Martin Kelly can operate in this position, he may also be needed at full-back so this window has probably been quite a disappointment despite some promising additions.

The signings of John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu may pay dividends for the Baggies, but more additions were needed in key areas and their failure to get more deals over the line could be costly in the end.