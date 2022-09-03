Key reason emerges behind West Brom’s failed move for Fulham player aside from registration issue

West Bromwich Albion’s deal to recruit Josh Onomah was dependent on Fulham signing Dan James and that left the Baggies with very little time to get a deal over the line, according to Sky Sports (2/9; 4:38pm).

Yesterday, it remained unclear whether this deal for the midfielder had materialised for the Championship side with the player remaining in a Birmingham hotel in the hope a deal could be revived.

However, this loan agreement is now no longer a possibility with the deal now confirmed to be off, a real blow for Steve Bruce’s side who also missed out on Brighton and Hove Albion’s Steven Alzate due to a similar issue.

Although it previously looked like paperwork issue alone had been the problem contributing to Onomah’s collapsed deal, a key factor behind this has now emerged with Marco Silva’s side seemingly not willing to sanction a loan agreement away for the ex-Aston Villa man until they managed to recruit James.

The Welshman’s move to Craven Cottage wasn’t confirmed by the club’s social media team until 11:45pm with this deal seeming to go to the wire and this is a key reason why Albion failed to strike their own deal, even with Onomah arriving at The Hawthorns several hours before the deadline.

Unfortunately for Bruce’s men, they are now limited to the free agents until January, though it remains to be seen whether they will exploit this market.

The Verdict:

After Albion took the decision to loan out Alex Mowatt, they simply had to get a deal for another midfielder over the line and the fact they haven’t must be a real blow to them.

Thankfully for them, Taylor Gardner-Hickman can fill in as a central midfielder if needed but there’s always a chance he will be needed at full-back like he was last night, so they can’t afford to rely on the youngster too heavily.

They do have the likes of Jayson Molumby, Okay Yokuslu and Jake Livermore at their disposal too – but they don’t have a huge amount of depth and may need to rely on Quevin Castro to step up to the plate at times.

They are also lacking options in other areas, with a specialist central defender needed along with new arrival Martin Kelly, but one lifeline for them is the free agent market and it would be difficult to see them not making further additions in the coming weeks.

Their lack of forward options is also a concern, especially after the departure of Callum Robinson, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see Andy Carroll return to The Hawthorns if he finds himself without a club still in the next couple of weeks.