Key reason emerges behind slow Middlesbrough managerial recruitment process

Middlesbrough vetted all candidates and studied them in detail during their managerial recruitment process to try and ensure their next head coach takes them forward for the long term, according to Teesside Live.

Chris Wilder was dismissed from the top job earlier this month following a poor start to the season, with the 55-year-old reported to endured a frosty relationship with owner Steve Gibson because of the fact they had differing opinions on recruitment.

Previously looking like the perfect match with Boro’s ambitions and Wilder’s CV, it seemed to be anything but with his initial refusal to downplay links with Burnley also believed to have caused friction.

This latest dismissal is another blow to a Boro side that have seen Aitor Karanka, Garry Monk, Tony Pulis, Jonathan Woodgate, Neil Warnock and Wilder in charge since 2017, with only Karanka managing to enjoy a successful time at the Riverside.

This series of unsuccessful appointments has seen the club remain in their current division despite their potential, with the club previously tipped to be competing at the top end of the division this season but failing to meet expectations.

And according to Teesside Live, this is why Boro wanted to be as detailed as they possibly could to try and find the right man to remain at the helm for the coming years.

The Verdict:

It does feel as though they require a new manager now because the club haven’t enjoyed the most successful time under caretaker boss Leo Percovich and need as many points on the board as possible before the World Cup break.

However, the fixtures are running out and the games are coming along extremely quickly, making it important that Michael Carrick is brought in as quickly as possible to try and place his stamp on the first team.

He will need to continue implementing his ideas during the long international break – but if he can make a short-term impact – that will give the inexperienced manager plenty of confidence going forward.

You have to admire Boro’s board for taking their time though – because they do need a stabilising figure who can remain in post for quite a while. Constantly changing managers won’t help in the team’s quest to be consistent.

Wilder looked to have been the ideal man and may have been given more time if he enjoyed a good relationship with key figures behind the scenes, so it will be interesting to see whether someone less experienced like Carrick can be more of a success.