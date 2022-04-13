Key reason emerges behind Nottingham Forest appointment of Steve Cooper

Championship club Nottingham Forest recruited Steve Cooper partly because he wasn’t afraid to engage with the club’s rich history, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The Welshman has done a fantastic job since his arrival at the City Ground in September, with his side sitting at the bottom of the table at that point with nine league games played.

Winning just four points from 27, the Reds were in an unenviable position and although Steven Reid can be credited with leading them to a victory at Huddersfield Town, Cooper managed to turn around the second-tier side’s fortunes almost instantly.

This good form has continued up to this point, losing just four league matches since he took charge and has led them to fourth position, though they will have a chance to overtake Huddersfield with two games in hand over the Terriers.

Now looking like favourites for the top six, his off-field work also has to be commended with the 42-year-old making a real effort to gain what looks like a special connection between him and the supporters.

That feel-good factor looks set to continue for the foreseeable future, with Forest’s manager ticking off the board’s requirement of restoring positivity in the dressing room.

Another thing the hierarchy were looking for during their managerial recruitment process was a manager who wasn’t daunted by the history of the back-to-back European cup winners, but actively immersed himself in the past and engaged with it.

And it has been revealed by the Daily Mail that Cooper has actually met some of the squad members from those who won the European Cup, listening to their Forest stories as he looks to take the club back to the Premier League.

The Verdict:

Cooper’s relationship with Forest’s supporters is the envy of most second-tier clubs and you have to put that down as a key factor in their success – because the fans have got behind the team even when they fall behind.

Although the fanbase is a very passionate and supportive one anyway, they can get behind the team regardless of the scoreline because they trust their manager and believe in what he’s doing so the latter has to take a lot of the credit for that.

Things off the pitch also seem to have improved with the Reds managing to get much of their January business over the line quite early on, also managing to pursue longer-term agreements as opposed to short-term loans.

That will enable them to sell players on in the future and that can only help with remaining within the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules, so you can definitely see the Welshman getting his men in much better shape for the future, not just now.

Both parties in Cooper and Forest are lucky to have each other – and it’s a match made in heaven that could see both move up to the top tier – whether it’s this season or in the next few years.