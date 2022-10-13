Key reason behind why West Brom are keen on Millwall boss emerges

West Bromwich Albion are keen on Millwall boss Gary Rowett because of his ability to work within a limited budget, according to The Sun.

Although the Lions did fork out transfer fees for Zian Flemming, George Honeyman, Benik Afobe and Andreas Voglsammer in the summer, they are usually known to have a tight budget and Rowett has been able to guide his side to respectable top-half finishes despite this.

He was even close to taking them to a top-six finish last season before they eventually finished in ninth place, arguably making him one of the more underrated managers in the EFL.

He was appointed manager of the Lions back in October 2019 and has been forced to spend time away from his family because of this, with Rowett guiding the club through the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the experienced manager is now keen to head north once more despite enjoying a reasonably successful time at The Den, establishing the Lions as a solid outfit in their current division.

He is now a strong contender to take charge of West Brom with CEO Ron Gourlay firmly interested in luring the 48-year-old away from the English capital.

This is an ideal opportunity for the latter to move back to his local area, though he isn’t the only candidate in the race to take charge of the Baggies with Carlos Corberan in the frame too.

The Verdict:

You can’t exactly blame Rowett because the pandemic probably prevented him from seeing his family on a regular basis when strict rules were in place.

He would have been more careful than most about the virus considering the fact he needed his side to avoid positive tests to make sure they finished the 2019/20 campaign.

They also needed to limit disruption during 2021/22 with many games being called off last year because of outbreaks in different teams, so he needed to be very careful about mixing with his family even when restrictions were eased.

Not only would it be good for him to return to the Midlands for personal reasons – but he would also have the chance to work with Jed Wallace again alongside some other top-quality players at this level.

Albion may be way below the Lions in the table at this stage – because the former aren’t lacking in quality and they could climb up the table quickly if Rowett can hit the ground running at the club.

From the Baggies’ point of view, he’s a steady pair of hands who can take the club forward even if they don’t have a huge amount to spend in the coming windows.

And they may not be able to spend too much after forking out around £7m for Daryl Dike in January.