Key reason behind defender’s decision to sign fresh Derby County terms revealed as previous sticking point emerges

Derby County caretaker boss Liam Rosenior was a major reason why centre-back Curtis Davies decided to put pen to paper on a contract extension yesterday, according to a Twitter update from journalist Ryan Conway.

The 37-year-old was one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Rams during the 2021/22 campaign, starting all 46 league games and proving to be a real asset at the back despite the fact they were relegated during the latter stages of the season.

He faced considerable disruption both on and off the pitch with administration casting doubt over his future and the departure of Phil Jagielka causing the experienced defender to have a couple of other partners in central defence during 2021/22 including Richard Stearman and Eiran Cashin.

However, uncertainty regarding his future wasn’t just caused by the East Midlands side’s administration, with Bristol City and former club Hull both believed to have been interested in offering him a deal with his previous contract expiring this summer.

Despite potentially having the chance to make the step back up to the second tier though, he has opted to extend his stay in the East Midlands for another year.

According to Conway, the previous barrier to this deal being completed is the fact the defender wants to be involved with the club for the long term.

The Verdict:

Although Rosenior probably played a big part – there is a clear and deep connection between the defender and the supporters and this is why it would have been difficult to see him leaving if the Rams managed to be rescued.

At 37, he may be targeting one more promotion and this is why remaining at Pride Park may have been tempting, with the centre-back also needing to relocate if he had moved to Bristol City or Hull.

Rosenior is a highly-rated coach though and the prospect of potentially working under him as head coach is an exciting one. Considering the impact he made with Wayne Rooney last season, it would be difficult to see him not being appointed as permanent head coach.

Whether Davies will remain with the Rams beyond 2023 remains to be seen but if he can stay fit and in form, there would be no reason not to give him fresh terms even with his age.

The fact he managed to record so many appearances last term is a real achievement and this is why he fully deserved to be handed a new deal, with this agreement potentially boosting a promotion push at Pride Park during 2022/23.