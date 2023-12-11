Highlights Results this season led to Alex Neil's dismissal, John Coates has confirmed.

The summer rebuild didn't lead to success, with Stoke City struggling in the league.

Stoke had no choice but to part ways with Neil, with the club just two points above the drop zone.

Stoke City chairman John Coates has confirmed that results this season were a key factor behind Alex Neil's dismissal, speaking to the club's media team after this news broke.

There was a lot of excitement at the bet365 Stadium in the summer, not just because the Potters managed to play well at times last season, but also because this was an opportunity to rebuild.

Plenty of players who were surplus to requirements left the Staffordshire outfit, as well as some of their former loanees, making room for plenty of additions during the previous window.

The summer window didn't disappoint, with several players joining the Potters either on loan or permanently.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Unfortunately for Stoke, this rebuild hasn't paid dividends with the club struggling for much of the campaign.

They are now just two points above the drop zone in 20th place - and are in real danger of being relegated unless they turn things around.

They went unbeaten in five league games between October and mid-November, but four consecutive defeats were enough for the Potters' board to pull the trigger and not many fans will have any complaints about this decision.

Their 1-0 home loss against Sheffield Wednesday, who are currently in the relegation zone, was the ex-Sunderland manager's last game in charge.

The key reason behind Alex Neil's departure

Speaking after Neil's sacking, Coates said: "Alex is a man of absolute integrity who has given his all for Stoke City, and we would like to thank him for his hard work during his time with the Club.

"We are grateful for the building blocks he has helped put in place in bringing together a group of players in whom we have a huge amount of faith regarding their ability to turn things around this season, and who can help us achieve longer-term success.

Related Dean Holden reveals his stance on Stoke City return The former assistant wouldn't turn down the opportunity to rejoin the Potters.

"However, with the way the results have been so far, we have made the difficult decision to seek a new direction for the team at this time.

"Nothing matters to me more than the success of our club and we are now working towards the appointment of Alex’s successor."

Stoke City's board made the right call with Alex Neil

Unfortunately, Stoke had no choice but to dismiss Neil.

Coming into Saturday's game, it felt as though he had one game to turn things around and he was unable to do that.

He may be a talented manager, but his time at the bet365 Stadium hasn't worked out well.

Perhaps the noise generated from his exit from the Black Cats to join the Potters didn't help him at the start, but in terms of his tenure as a whole, he hasn't been good enough.

Another manager may be able to get more out of the side at this point.