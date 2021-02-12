Key Reading figure sends stern promotion message that will interest Brentford, Norwich City and Swansea City

Veljko Paunovic has sent out a strong message to Reading’s promotion rivals by claiming ‘they’re not giving up on anything’.

The Royals are enjoying an excellent season so far that has seen the club firmly establish themselves as contenders to secure promotion.

Reading still have hopes of securing automatic promotion but after suffering defeat to league leaders Brentford midweek it has led some to question their hopes of reaching the top two.

However speaking about the club’s hopes, the Royals’ head coach believes that his side have all of the qualities needed to last the pace.

Quoted by Berkshire Live, Paunovic said: “We have 18 games and I’m always consistent – it’s about winning the next game and then we will see.

“I think at this point, we have to look to stay within the top six and the marathon is still not in the final race [stages].

“When we get closer, we will adjust our goals properly but at this point we are not giving up on anything.”

Paunovic added: “Even against a team like Brentford, who really showed a lot of quality, we weren’t intimidated.

“We played our game, we played our way, and that is what is required to be a player at Reading.

“The players can be proud of themselves and they should go into every single game with the confidence that we are contenders.

“There is still a long way to go but when you play against teams like Brentford, that’s when you can measure yourself and you understand how good you are or not.

“We are sad and it hurts that we lost to Brentford…but we also have to know that we now have a stretch of five games where we can get back on track.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Reading have what it takes to go up.

A defeat to Brentford is no disgrace on current form and that’s why such a loss needs to be kept in context.

The Royals have some winnable matches coming up and providing they can get back onto a winning run there’s absolutely no reason why they can’t get themselves back in and around the Championship’s top two.