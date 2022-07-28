Key Reading FC player could miss Blackpool clash as Paul Ince delivers injury update

Reading FC manager Paul Ince has revealed that star striker Lucas Joao is a doubt to make the Royals’ seasonal curtain raiser away at Blackpool after picking up a knee injury this past weekend.

The Angolan talisman, who netted 10 goals in 24 appearances last season in the Championship, isn’t stranger to picking up injuries, having spent a large portion of the previous campaign on the sidelines with a hip problem.

But after going through pre-season unscathed, Joao came unstuck against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend after sustaining a knock, although he managed to complete the match against the Seagulls.

Ince has described the decision to select Joao this coming weekend as a ‘last minute’ one, with club physios still running the rule over the 28-year-old.

If missing out, Joao’s place could be taken by recent returnee Shane Long, who has been missing since picking up a back injury against West Ham earlier in July.

Despite that though, Ince has stated that the experienced Irishman will play some part against the Seasiders, whether that is from the start for 60 minutes or off the bench in the second half, saying: “He will be involved in some way on Saturday, but he is still a little bit away from it, but this is often the case.

“Shane is in good shape though. He got a knock on his back against West Ham and he is recovering from that, but he will get fitter and stronger as the games go on.”

Two players who will definitely be absent are centre-backs Scott Dann and Liam Moore – the former is working his way back to fitness following a calf injury, but Moore will be out for months due to a knee issue.

The Verdict

Joao would be a big miss for the opening day of the season should he not pass a fitness test.

Reading will be wanting to prove people wrong straight away after just surviving the drop last season, with many pundits tipping them to struggle again.

To do that, they’ll need their best players in top form for the trip to Bloomfield Road, and Joao is perhaps the best of them right now following John Swift’s departure.

It is positive news though that Shane Long is ready to make some kind of impact this weekend, although how long that will be for is anyone’s guess, however he surely cannot be expected to start considering he’s missed weeks of training and action.