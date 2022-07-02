Key Reading FC figure makes transfer revelation

Reading FC’s head of football operations Mark Bowen has confirmed that the club cannot pay any fees for players this summer.

That includes transfer fees, loan fees, and compensation fees for young players moving from another club at the end of their contracts.

The restrictions are in place following the club’s six-point deduction last season for breaching the EFL’s profit and sustainability rules.

“It’s not a secret in terms of the embargo and the different situations,” Bowen told Reading Today.

“We’re not allowed to pay transfer fees, there’s no point in me trying to hide that. We can’t pay transfer fees, loan fees or compensation fees for young players.

“It narrows down our market of where we can entice players from.”

Despite the above, Bowen believes that Reading can still form a competitive squad this summer.

He says that the Royals have the right people in place to make the best of the situation they find themselves in and also outlines the process the club must go through when making a potential signing.

“I genuinely think there is enough quality if you do your homework and have the right contacts, which I feel myself and the staff have now.” Bowen continued.

“It’s a long protracted situation. You speak to agents and players back and forth, and when it eventually comes to it when you have an agreement, it has to go off to the Football League and they will tell us whether they are happy with that.

“So it’s back and forth because we have to check with the EFL.

“They want to see that we are governing ourselves from a financial point of view with care.”

Reading kick off their 2022/23 Championship campaign with an away trip to Blackpool.

The Verdict

Reading’s struggles with the restrictions placed upon them in the transfer market are no secret.

However, the fact they are unable to pay any fees certainly hampers them greatly this summer.

The club reportedly want to cut their wage bill, but any sale of their players will not be allowed to be replaced with the fee they receive, essentially.

That is a tough spot for the club to be in.

Let’s hope Bowen’s confidence that the Royals can still build a competitive side rings true, otherwise it could be another difficult season ahead in Berkshire.