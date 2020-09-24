Key Reading FC figure issues important transfer update on pursuit of midfielder

It’s fair to say that Reading’s interest in signing Atletico Madrid youngster Rodrigo Riquelme on loan has been well-documented.

Spanish media outlet Marca have recently claimed that the midfielder was set to join the Berkshire-based side on loan from the Spanish giants, with Riquelme set to sign a long-term contract with Atletico Madrid before signing for the Royals.

Riquelme has made two appearances for Atletico Madrid’s first-team and is highly-rated by the club’s coaches, but they’re clearly keen to find him regular game time in senior football.

The 20-year-old is currently on trial with Reading ahead of a potential move, but it appears as though they have hit a stumbling block in their pursuit of Riquelme.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference (quotes sourced from the Reading Chronicle) ahead of their match against Cardiff City, Reading boss Veljko Paunović admitted that the off-the-field uncertainty has made the deal difficult to complete at this moment in time.

“I wish I can tell you more – all the circumstances of the times we’re living are making closing the deal difficult. He’s in Reading, we’ve had permission to have him in training from Atletico, we’re looking to extend that.”

Reading are currently sat top of the Championship table, and will be hoping they can extend their lead at the summit with a positive result against the Bluebirds on Saturday afternoon.

Have Reading ever loaned out these players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Have Reading ever loaned out Tom McIntyre? Yes No

The Verdict:

If they miss out on signing him, there will be some very unhappy supporters at the Madejski Stadium.

There have been a number of reports that hint that a move is just a signature away from being completed, but the current off-the-field situation is obviously having an impact on getting a deal over the line.

Riquelme is highly-rated by Atletico Madrid, and it’ll be interesting to see if/when the Royals will land his signature on loan for the 2020/21 season.

If they can sign him, then I really wouldn’t be surprised to see the Royals being the surprise package in the race for promotion into the Premier League this term.