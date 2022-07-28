Key Reading FC figure delivers update on potential transfer move for ex-England international

Reading FC manager Paul Ince believes it is highly unlikely that Danny Drinkwater will return to the club on a permanent basis this summer.

The three-cap England international, who played all of his games in 2016 for his country, spent the 2021-22 season on loan at the Royals following a number of years being cast aside at Chelsea, who he joined five years ago from Leicester City.

Drinkwater featured 33 times in the Championship last season for Reading, scoring once in a 3-2 away victory over Swansea City, and in the final third of the season he was a regular in Ince’s starting 11 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Reading FC played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Madejski Stadium? 1-0 win 1-0 loss 1-1 0-0

Now a free agent though following the expiry of his Chelsea contract this summer, Drinkwater did train with the Reading squad at St. George’s Park earlier in the summer when they were running the rule over several trialists.

However, Ince has all-but ruled out pursuing a move for the 32-year-old to bring him back permanently, with a switch overseas the most likely outcome.

“No, I don’t think so,” Ince said when asked if Drinkwater was a potential incoming, per Reading Today.

“Danny came us to St George’s Park for a few days to keep his fitness going, but at that time he was talking about going abroad.

“Wherever he goes I wish him all the best because he’s a fantastic player and a great person.”

The Verdict

If his plans to move to a team overseas to not materialise, then there’s every chance that Drinkwater may make himself available to Reading.

By then though, Paul Ince may have his midfield options in place and there could be no room at the inn for the former Premier League winner.

Drinkwater wasn’t at his greatest earlier in the 2021-22 season, however when it came to the back end of the campaign, he really showed his class in the engine room.

Most Reading fans would probably welcome him back, especially with the limited current options in the squad, but that ship could have already potentially sailed.