Key Reading delivers firm message on Nottingham Forest transfer target

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has made it clear that he doesn’t want to sell Nottingham Forest target Tom Holmes in the January window.

The 21-year-old defender was on the Reds’ radar in the summer transfer window but a deal couldn’t be agreed, and it was reported at the start of the year that Forest were back in for Holmes.

With his deal expiring in the summer, it seemed a deal could be possible. However, speaking to Berkshire Live, Paunovic insists the club won’t cash in this month and he reiterated his desire to retain Holmes, and teammate John Swift who is in a similar contract position, as long as they remain committed to the club.

“We want to keep both of them. It’s good to hear those rumours because it means the players have value for us but so far we are good with them. We don’t want distractions or to distract them with that.

“They’ve shown good performances and commitment to the club, and as long as that doesn’t change, nothing is going to change on our end.”

The verdict

With Reading in a relegation fight you can understand why they don’t want to sell Holmes who will have a role to play for the team during the run-in.

But, it’s telling that he says as long as the players show commitment then nothing will change, which indicates if Holmes pushes for a move they could be forced to change their stance.

However, that seems very unlikely given Holmes’ connection to the club, so you would expect him to remain at Reading until the summer with the aim of keeping them in the Championship before assessing his options.

