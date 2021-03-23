Key QPR figures speak out on summer transfer plans involving impressive quartet

Queens Park Rangers CEO Lee Hoos has confirmed the club have options to sign two of their four January additions permanently this summer, although both he and boss Mark Warburton stressed it has to make financial sense.

The R’s were flirting with relegation earlier in the campaign, but they have been excellent in 2021 and now sit comfortably in mid-table, with a top-half finish the aim.

Whilst it’s been a team effort, it’s clear the loan signings of Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field, Stefan Johansen and Charlie Austin have made a real difference, with all four contributing in recent weeks.

Therefore, fans are hoping all four will still be around next season. And, speaking at a fans forum event this evening, Hoos revealed that deals for two of the players, thought to be de Wijs and Field, have already been agreed.

“We’ve got options on two. If the deals make sense, then we’ll take them forward.”

Meanwhile, Warburton delivered his own cautious message, as he warned that the club are operating on a budget.

“We’ve got a budget we have to work to in a difficult financial landscape. It has to suit all parties.”

The verdict

These comments seem to be warning QPR fans that they won’t be spending over the odds on these four players, but most understand that’s the position the club are in right now.

Clearly though, they need to do all they can to keep the quartet at the club because they have made a real impact on the team, which has been backed up by the results.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer, as it’s going to be a crucial period for QPR.

