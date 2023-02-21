Key QPR figures speak out as managerial appointment announced

QPR’s Lee Hoos and Les Ferdinand have revealed their delight as they managed to secure a swift replacement for Neil Critchley in Gareth Ainsworth.

The R’s hierarchy are under fire from supporters after the decision to turn to the former Blackpool boss following Michael Beale’s exit for Rangers.

So, the pressure was on to bring in a good replacement and former player Ainsworth has joined after doing a fantastic job with Wycombe Wanderers over the past 11 years.

And, speaking to the club’s media, chief executive Hoos explained that he is ‘excited’ to see what Ainsworth can do with the team.

“We are delighted to have been able to bring Gareth in so quickly. Gareth’s determination to be a success is very evident and we are excited to see the impact he will have.”

Meanwhile, Director of Football Ferdinand acknowledged that mistakes have been made in the past as he hoped this appointment would unite the club as they look to progress.

“After an encouraging start, this season has provided enormous challenges. We understand the frustration of the fans and are hugely grateful for their support. I know Gareth is looking forward to seeing them at Loftus Road on Saturday and he can’t wait to get going.”

The verdict

There has been a lot of anger from the fans at the way the club are operating and you can understand why.

So, this is an appointment that Hoos and Ferdinand need to work and you have to say from the outside looking in it seems as though they’ve made the right choice.

In Ainsworth they have picked a manager who has done a fantastic job at a lower level on the whole and he has a connection with the club. It seems a good fit and as they say it’s about looking forward to what they hope will be a successful period under Ainsworth.

