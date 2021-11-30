Key QPR figure shares three-word message following Andre Gray magic in Derby County win

Queens Park Rangers chairman Amit Bhatia took to Twitter to praise Andre Gray after his remarkable winner at Derby County last night.

WHAAAAAAAAAAT a goaaaaaaal 🤪🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/KtkGMNpbrT — Amit Bhatia (@Amit_Bhatia99) November 29, 2021

The striker came on as a substitute in the 76th minute for the R’s and he made a decisive contribution with an outstanding individual goal in the 90th minute.

After Ilias Chair had saw his close-range header hit the post, Gray was on hand to take two quick touches before spinning and volleying into the far corner in what was a show of exceptional technique.

It sent the QPR supporters who had made the trip to Pride Park wild, whilst fans on social media couldn’t believe what they’d seen either.

That included Bhatia, who summed up the strike with a simple three-word verdict of ‘What a goal’.

The win was huge for Mark Warburton’s side, as they moved up to third in the table, with promotion undoubtedly the aim for the Londoners this season.

QPR will be chasing a fourth consecutive win when they take on Stoke City this weekend.

The verdict

Every connected to QPR would’ve been feeling the same way when Gray produced his moment of brilliance – and it really was a fantastic goal.

It’s nice for the fans to see the chairman take to Twitter after a big win like that, and there is a real momentum building around the club right now.

Of course, it’s about building on the win though, with Stoke City sure to provide a very stern test on Sunday afternoon for Warburton’s side.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.