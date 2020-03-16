Key QPR figure shares prediction over what happens next following fixture chaos

Queens Park Rangers CEO Lee Hoos has said that he will be “shocked” if the football season is ready to restart on April 3.

The EFL season was suspended on Friday, with play not set to return until April 3 at the earliest.

This has led to fears that the current season will not be completed, with such a scenario casting doubt over promotion and relegation.

Speaking on the Open All R’s podcast, Hoos explained how the EFL and the FA could look to resolve the issue.

“I’ve heard a lot of things but the key problem is that you don’t know when it’s going to start again,” he said.

“That’s the key question because when you can start has a bearing on how you go forward. My personal view is that I’ll be shocked if we’re actually ready to play on 3rd of April.

“Because things happened so quickly on Friday there’s been no meeting with the divisional clubs or anything like that. It’s the EFL who have made the decision in conjunction with the FA and the Premier League.

“But when I do chip in my 2 penny’s worth, it will depend on when we can start again. If we can start by say April 10th-13th or something like that then two things need to happen – 1, UEFA need to delay the Euros for 12 months, and 2. We’re prohibited from playing a midweek game when there’s a Champions League or Europa League fixture.

“We need to get rid of that so we can have more midweek games. If we do that then we have a shot of finishing the regular season by the end of May.”

QPR are currently 13th in the Championship table, but only face a six point gap to the playoffs.

Hoos added: “Contracts expire on June 30th so it would allow to finish off the season, but then the question is that if you delay the Euros by 12 months, what happens next year in terms of finishing the season and going into the Euros?

“It is a complex issue and it needs to be dealt with.”

The verdict

With the scenario being entirely unprecedented, it is hard for anyone to predict what will happen.

Of course, football will look to take the government’s advice and until it is judged safe for football to restart, the EFL will continue to suspend play.

As Hoos says, there are so many variables and therefore, this is very much about waiting and seeing.