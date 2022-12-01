Key QPR figure shares injury updates on five first-team players after they miss friendly

QPR interim boss Paul Hall has revealed that it was simply a case of not risking anyone as many first-team players, including the influential Chris Willock, missed the defeat to Livingston on Thursday.

The R’s lost 2-0 to the Scottish top-flight side as they step up preparations ahead of the Championship restarting later this month.

Of course, the result didn’t matter, but fans noticed that the likes of Rob Dickie, Leon Balogun, Luke Amos and Stefan Johansen joined Willock in not featuring.

However, speaking to West London Sport, Hall confirmed that there’s no new fresh concerns as he just focuses on ensuring the players are fit to be involved against Burnley on December 11.

“They were just not ready at this moment and it just a case of working them back fit and hopefully they will be ready to return to training in the next few days.

“Chris has just come back and he is not just quite ready so we didn’t want to risk him in a game like the Livingston one, but he is back in training, but this is just one step towards the Burnley game. I just need to get these boys all ready for that, that is what I have been asked to do.”

The verdict

This is encouraging as questions were going to be asked with so many players not playing today but there’s seemingly nothing to worry about.

We know how important some of those players are to the team, particularly Willock, and the focus is on making sure they are ready for the Clarets.

For the rest of the group, it will have given them some more minutes and after a manic week or so, it will be good for the R’s to get focusing back to the football.

