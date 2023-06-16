Led Ferdinand is leaving his role at QPR.

According to West London Sport, the former forward is set to depart Loftus Road and eight years working behind the scenes at the club.

Ferdinand was appointed as QPR’s director of football in 2015 amid growing concerns over his ability for the role.

Despite being revered by supporters for his time with the Hoops as a player, criticism has intensified after a disappointing campaign in the Championship.

How did QPR do last season?

The London club had a bright start to the previous season, with Michael Beale leading the team to what looked like a promotion challenge.

But the departure of Beale for Rangers in the early stages of the campaign coincided with the beginning of a turbulent run of form.

Neil Critchley was appointed as his replacement, but the former Blackpool manager was unable to turn things around before ultimately being dismissed after just a few months in charge.

Gareth Ainsworth saw out the season as QPR boss, coming in from Wycombe Wanderers, with the team eventually dropping as far as 20th in the table.

QPR avoided relegation by just six points, with Reading’s six-point deduction penalty offering the club an escape from the drop zone.

How important has Les Ferdinand been to QPR?

Ferdinand played a big role behind the scenes, getting very involved in the day-to-day running of the club.

The 56-year-old was also a key part of the recruitment staff, helping to identify and sign potential transfer targets.

The former England international was also very involved in the process of hiring managers.

Ferdinand has come under fire in recent months for his decision to appoint Critchley.

The former forward has been praised in the past for how he navigated QPR through financial concerns, but pressure began to mount in recent months as the team’s form continued to decline.

What next for QPR?

This is a big decision from Ferdinand and the club, with the timing less than ideal.

Ferdinand would have been playing a big role in QPR’s planning for the summer transfer window, which opened earlier this week.

Now QPR will have to pivot quickly to new plans, with a decision needing to be made on whether to continue with this current structure or to hand more power to the manager.

Ainsworth turned the team’s form around in the closing weeks of the season, but an initial poor start does warrant some question marks over whether he is the man to lead the club forward.