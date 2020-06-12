Key QPR figure sends clear message to Bright Osayi-Samuel amid Leeds, West Brom speculation

Queens Park Rangers assistant manager John Eustace has urged Bright Osayi-Samuel to stay at the club for another year for the good of his career.

Osayi-Samuel has been a key player for QPR under Mark Warburton this season, establishing himself as one of the best wingers in the Championship.

The 22-year-old has scored six goals and chipped in with eight assists in a total of 32 appearances this season, playing a key role in helping QPR compete for a top-half finish.

Can you get full marks on this QPR higher or lower quiz?

1 of 15 Ian Gillard's apps to Dave Clement's Higher Lower

The winger is set to be out of contract next summer, though, meaning that his future in West London is looking uncertain approaching the end of this season.

Automatic promotion contenders West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United have been linked with a move for Osayi-Samuel, whilst Club Brugge have also had a £3m bid rejected for his services.

Speaking to West London Sport, QPR assistant boss Eustace has urged Osayi-Samuel to remain at the club beyond this season, as he feels that would be best for the player’s development.

He said: “If Bright has another season with us – and hopefully he will – then I think he’ll develop into a top player.

“If he ends up leaving, then fair enough. But I do think it would be good for him if he stays.”

QPR sit 13th in the Championship table, six points off the play-offs as they prepare to return to league action against Barnsley on the 20th of June.

The Verdict

It will be hard for QPR to keep hold of Osayi-Samuel beyond this summer.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding this season, and you feel that if an offer comes in from either Leeds or West Brom this summer, then he’d jump at the chance of playing in the Premier League.

With another year left on his contract, can QPR afford the risk of letting him run down his deal, only to lose him on a free transfer next summer?