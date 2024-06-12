Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that they have triggered an extension in the contract of forward Sinclair Armstrong.

The Rs have been sweating on the future of the young forward for some time now, as he flourished for the club in the 2023/24 season.

It was a rather poor campaign for the West London side, as they were around the bottom of the table for the whole of the season, but an impressive run of form, which started with a 4-0 win over Leeds United, secured their safety and their Championship status for another campaign.

Armstrong was a key player for QPR, and his performances didn’t go unnoticed, as it was reported back in October last year that teams such as Celtic and Crystal Palace were interested and keeping an eye on his situation.

However, the Rs may now be able to rest a little easier, as the club has announced they have triggered the option in the player’s contract to extend his stay.

QPR CEO Christian Nourry reacts to Sinclair Armstrong contract news

Sinclair Armstrong has been with QPR since October 2020, when he joined the club from Irish side Shamrock Rovers.

The forward has played for the club’s under-18s and under-21s, with him not firmly a part of their first team plans.

Armstrong’s contract was about to end this month, but the club has now confirmed that they have triggered an extension to his deal.

The club’s CEO, Christian Nourry, has reacted, stating that the forward works incredibly hard and has a fantastic attitude.

Nourry told the club’s official website: “Sinclair works incredibly hard and is determined to be the best he can be.

“He has a fantastic attitude and his desire on the pitch is matched by a real humbleness off it.”

Sinclair Armstrong’s 2023/24 stats for QPR

As previously stated, Sinclair Armstrong has been with the Championship side for four years now, with the last two seasons seeing him become a part of the first team on a regular basis.

In the 2022/23 season, the 20-year-old played 22 times in the second tier, during which time he didn’t score but contributed an assist.

12 months on, and Armstrong has improved in all departments, as he finished the 2023/24 season having played 39 league games, 29 of which came as a starter.

The striker also grabbed three goals and recorded three assists as he played his part in keeping QPR in the Championship.

Sinclair Armstrong’s contract being extended is great news for QPR

Even though Sinclair Armstrong hadn’t set the world alight in the 2023/24 season, he was producing impressive performances that were seemingly catching the eye of other teams.

The player’s contract was coming to an end, and the closer it got to that date, the more anxious the club and their supporters would have been about losing Armstrong.

Therefore, for the club to announce that they have triggered an extension in his contract is fantastic news for QPR.

It means it should probably end the rumours around his future for this transfer window, and he can now concentrate on returning to the club in pre-season and being part of a team that will hopefully not be near the bottom end of the table once again.