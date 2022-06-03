Key QPR figure reacts after recent supporter criticism

Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand has revealed he is aware of criticism from fans but insists he is committed to running the club in a responsible way.

There has been frustration among the support due to the way the side fell apart earlier this year having previously been on course for a top six finish.

The, after it was announced that Mark Warburton would leave, the search for his replacement took longer than some wanted, with Michael Beale named as the new boss on Wednesday.

Now, the former Aston Villa coach will look to reshape his squad, although he’s unlikely to get major financial backing.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Ferdinand gave his thoughts on the views from the fans.

“I’ve heard that it’s ‘Les’ agenda’. It’s not my agenda. This is not the Les Ferdinand show. Of course, we’d all be happy if we had millions of pounds to spend. But this is the way we simply have to operate. Financial fair pay dictates what we’re able to do.

“For us, and the resource we have, being self-sufficient means we have to develop players.”

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

It has been a tough few months for all at QPR as they were well positioned in January but the transfers didn’t work out and they missed out on the play-offs.

Of course, Ferdinand has to take responsibility for that and ultimately the direction the club are heading in because of the role he has.

So, the former England international knows that criticism comes with the job but now it’s about looking forward to the new era under Beale and giving him the support he needs in the market.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.