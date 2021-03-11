Key QPR figure outlines transfer priority as summer window looms

Queens Park Rangers will be targeting pace as they start to make plans for the summer transfer window, according to Mark Warburton.

The Hoops have endured a challenging campaign so far as they look to compete without two high-profile departures.

Eberechi Eze left the club last summer in favour of a big-money move to Crystal Palace before Bright Osayi-Samuel left the club for Fenerbahçe in the January transfer window.

Few can dispute how well Warburton’s side have handled the losses, however, with QPR enjoying an excellent run of form that has seen them move away from the bottom end of the Championship table and into the top half with just a quarter of the season to go.

But while results have been strong it seems that the club are under no illusions as to where they need to improve as they start to prepare for the summer window.

As quoted by West London Sport, Warburton said: “Bright (Osayi-Samuel) brought us that attribute of pace, which is so vital to many teams.

“We’ll probably have to look at it in the summer.”

The verdict

This will be no surprise to supporters of Queens Park Rangers.

Results have been excellent of late but Mark Warburton’s side have really been lacking that high energy, high tempo player who can make something happen within the blink of an eye.

Of course those players are hard to come by but with Eze and Osayi-Samuel moving on there’s certainly a need to add a creative type to the side.