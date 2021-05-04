Key QPR figure makes Lyndon Dykes prediction amid Burnley and Fulham transfer interest

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has tipped Lyndon Dykes to play at the ‘highest level’ after finally finding his goalscoring touch for the Hoops.

And it comes following transfer interest in the Scotland international, with Burnley, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham eyeing up a move for the 25-year-old according to TEAMtalk.

After making a £2 million move from Livingston in the summer, Dykes scored five goals in his first 12 games for the R’s – although four of them came from the penalty spot.

Dykes then went on a barren streak in-front of goal, going a whole 20 Championship matches without finding the back of the net, but a strike against Reading on March 20 has opened the floodgates.

Seven goals and three assists in his last nine games has seen Dykes become QPR’s leading man and fans are finally seeing the real striker that the club spent a seven-figure fee on after a tough few months.

Warburton has always believed in Dykes though and thinks he can reach the very top.

“For me, there is no doubt about what Lyndon can achieve. He can go and play at a much higher level – at the highest level,” Warburton said, per the Daily Mail (via Not The Old Firm).

“He is still a young guy catching up with the academy education he never had.

“But he has shown the outstanding work ethic that will get him there. And what a summer he has in front of him with Scotland. He has had a lot to deal with in terms of development, barren patches and criticism.”

The Verdict

It may be a bit premature to say that Dykes is going to the very top – this is his first season in the Championship and for a lot of it he’s struggled to make an impact.

This could very well be a purple patch he’s going through but if it’s just Dykes finally finding his feet then he’s doing it at the right time – it’s come so close to the conclusion of the season that bigger clubs will take notice ahead of the summer and of course Euro 2020 is just around the corner.

But it’s not unreasonable to suggest a Premier League move for Dykes in the summer, especially if he impresses for Scotland on the big stage, but after what he’s been showing recently QPR will be hoping to desperately hang onto him.