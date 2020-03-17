Key QPR figure details potential solution to EFL’s expected fixture pile-up

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos has suggested that the remainder of the Championship season could be played behind closed doors with fans using a pay-per-view system to watch the last nine matches.

It was announced on Friday that the EFL and Premier League had both decided to suspend all fixtures until April 3rd at the earliest due to ongoing health concerns, with this creating uncertainty around how the current season will be completed.

There are still many sides waiting to discover their fate with so much left to play for before the end of the campaign, and QPR certainly fall into this category given they are six points adrift of the play-offs following a six-game unbeaten run.

QPR boss Mark Warburton has already argued that the current season must be completed at some point rather than voided altogether, and Hoos has now supported this claim by suggesting the remaining matches could be played behind closed doors.

Speaking to the Open All R’s podcast, Hoos suggested that it could be an option for supporters to simply stream the final matches of the season on television, while he admitted the current situation is frustrating given clubs will likely have different desires.

“My wife was saying that if you can’t get fans back into the games then you could do a sort of pay-per-view so that people could watch the game and stream it on TV,” Hoos said.

“I thought that’s not a bad shout because at least you can get the rest of the season out the way.

‘Some are saying to stop the season and null and void it, others like Leeds will probably be saying ‘let’s stop the season now’ and it is what it is.

“It’s really, really frustrating.”

The Verdict

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the future of the current season given the unprecedented nature of this situation, but the decision must surely be reached to see out the remainder of the campaign whenever it is possible to do so.

The best possible situation would be to have supporters attending these remaining matches if it is fit for them to do so, but Hoos’ comments acknowledge this may not be the case given it is unknown how long the current situation will last for.

Hoos’ proposal would make for a strange atmosphere in the remaining matches of the season, but it will also given QPR a good chance of pushing for the play-offs given they had been enjoying a strong run of form prior to the fixture suspension.