Key QPR figure delivers key transfer update as reports regarding Charlie Austin and Alex Pritchard gather pace
Mark Warburton has refused to rule out summer moves for Charlie Austin and Alex Pritchard, according to The Mirror.
The Queens Park Rangers manager is gearing up for a busy summer as he looks to move the Hoops into play-off contention next time around following a successful campaign this term.
West London Sport revealed earlier this month that Austin was closing in on a permanent move to Loftus Road following the end of his contract with West Brom, while an exclusive report from Football League World revealed that QPR were considering a move for the Huddersfield Town man.
While Warburton didn’t confirm either move, he was quick to praise the duo – something which will no doubt fuel speculation that a move could be on the cards.
Speaking to The Mirror, Warburton said: “There’s a lot of work going on. We’re close on two or three more.
“You like to do your business early but sometimes you have to pay a little bit more to make that happen. I think we’re getting very, very close. I’d like to think those will be in in the next two or three weeks.
“Charlie Austin has got a great history with the club. He came to us in January and scored eight goals for us.
“He’s a big motivator around the dressing room and he’s played at the highest level. He has that affiliation with the club. He got respect immediately.
“He was a great pro, top class.
“As for Alex Pritchard, I know him really well. He’s a very talented player. I see us getting linked with him all the time.
“But don’t forget we’ve got the likes of Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and George Thomas – so we’ve got that type of player in the building already.
“I’ve got enormous respect for Alex. He’s a top lad and a top player but as I say we’ve got players in that position already.”
The verdict
Queens Park Rangers supporters would be very happy with these two signings.
Charlie Austin is a modern day QPR legend after what he’s achieved in the past, and after impressing during a loan spell last term, there’s no doubt as to why the club could be keen on a move.
Alex Pritchard is well-respected by Mark Warburton and given that he could be available on a free transfer this summer, that means that it could be a shrewd addition for the West London side.
It remains to be seen if either move could come to fruition, but I’m sure that both players would make a big contribution next term.