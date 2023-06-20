Preston North End are aiming to challenge for the Championship play-offs once again in the 2023-24 season, and alongside making new signings - like they have done with Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay - they will be aiming to keep their best players around to make sure they're strong enough to aim for the top six.

One player who has been a model of consistency for the Lilywhites is Ben Whiteman, who since arriving at Deepdale from Doncaster Rovers in January 2021 has kept his place at the base of midfield under three different managers.

The 27-year-old has only scored eight Championship goals for PNE in his two-and-a-half years at the club, but he brings more to Ryan Lowe's side than a goal threat and he provides playmaking abilities from a deep-lying area.

What is Ben Whiteman's current situation at Preston North End?

There could be a bit of worry at North End however in regards to Whiteman as his three-and-a-half year deal that he signed in 2021 when making the £1.6 million move from Doncaster is set to expire next summer.

Whilst PNE have been able to tie down Ryan Ledson and Liam Lindsay to new contracts in the last 12 months, a fresh agreement for Whiteman has proven elusive and much like the situations with Ben Pearson and Ben Davies in the 2020-21 season, it is getting to crunch time in regards to trying to tie the midfielder down.

Whiteman revealed in late April that no discussions have taken place yet in regards to a new contract, and more recently club director Peter Ridsdale has commented on Whiteman's situation, stating that he hasn't indicated that he wants to depart and the club want him to extend his stay in Lancashire.

Clubs keen on Preston North End's Ben Whiteman

Keeping Whiteman may prove difficult now though as according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, other clubs are interested in signing the engine room operator this summer.

That could prove complicated in PNE's desire to keep hold of the 27-year-old as Witcoop also claims that North End are very keen to extend Whiteman's contract, but we could be in for another situation where a key PNE player holds off on putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Whiteman is at a crossroads in his PNE career due to the length of his current contract and supporters are hoping that he stays - but nothing appears to be off the table at this stage.