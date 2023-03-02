Key Preston North End figure responds to Rangers, Leeds United and Leicester City transfer links

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has told UEFA Europa League runners-up Rangers to cough up £20 million if they want to sign goalkeeper Freddie Woodman this summer.

Reports emerged on Wednesday night that the Gers and head coach Michael Beale were plotting a £3.5 million summer swoop for the 26-year-old, who only became a North End player this past summer when he arrived from Newcastle United on a three-year deal.

Following their success of loanee goalkeepers over the years including Daniel Iversen, Sam Johnstone and Jordan Pickford, PNE decided to opt for a permanent solution this time around, and Woodman has been repaying his transfer fee with clean sheets.

Woodman has racked up 14 in 34 Championship appearances this season – including seven straight shutouts in the first seven matches of the campaign – and his form has led to interest not only north of the border from Ibrox, but also Leeds United and Leicester City have been watching.

Lowe believes it is a good thing that Woodman is apparently wanted elsewhere, and ultimately did not rule out that he would be sold this summer.

“Good, they can give us £20 million for him if they want!” Lowe responded in the wake of Rangers’ apparent interest, per LancsLive.

“I don’t know what he’s worth, but we know he’s a top, top ‘keeper.

“If he continues to get those clean sheets, then that’s what will happen. There will be talks of clubs and interest in him. Especially those types of clubs.

“We knew when we were signing Fred that he was a good goalkeeper and he just needs to continue that good form.

“Everyone has dips and Fred had a dip a few weeks ago and he wasn’t quite happy with the performances, but now he’s back to collecting clean sheets.

“If he can get another six clean sheets out of the next 12 games then that’s 20 clean sheets he’ll have had. Wow. We’ll help him get that, the defenders in front of him will certainly help him.”

The Verdict

Woodman, like most Championship goalkeepers, has made his mistakes but has done more good for North End this season than bad.

At the age of 26 and plenty more years left ahead of him, you can see why Rangers would be keen to make him Allan McGregor’s long-term replacement this summer.

£3.5 million may not be enough though – of course Lowe is not expecting Woodman to be cashed in for £20 million but someone of his quality is arguably worth a little more than Rangers are planning on offering.

With North End running on a tight budget though and with that budget being cut recently, as revealed by Peter Ridsdale at a supporters group meeting recently, they may need to cash in on a player this summer, with Woodman being one of their only real valuable assets left.