Key Preston North End figure issues stance on potential transfer reunion with Callum Robinson

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed his interest in bringing Callum Robinson back to Deepdale from West Bromwich Albion – and believes that the Lilywhites will land the players they target for the rest of the summer transfer window.

Rumours have been rife since last week that North End were lining up a move for the 27-year-old, who had two loan stints at the club in his early career before joining permanently from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016.

Robinson’s three-year full-time spell at PNE ended in 2019, when he joined Sheffield United of the Premier League at the time for an initial £7 million fee.

The Republic of Ireland international lasted just half a season at Bramall Lane though before switching to the Baggies, but he appears to not be in the plans of Steve Bruce for the upcoming season as he has been made available for a move.

The Express & Star reported North End’s interest in doing a deal, but Alan Nixon‘s weekend update suggests that Albion want a permanent transfer fee for Robinson, whilst North End want to do a loan deal.

That disagreement is said to be holding up any potential deal, and when asked on the matter during North End’s training camp in Alicante, Lowe – whilst being respectful of talking about another club’s player – has stated that if he becomes available, PNE would be interested in reuniting with the forward.

“I’m not interested in Callum Robinson because of what he’s done for the football club, I’m interested in Callum Robinson because he’s a good footballer, ultimately,” Lowe said, per LancsLive.

“What he has done for the football club previously will obviously extend that for them.

“But again, it’s tough, I don’t want to disrespect Steve Bruce, who I have a lot of time for and is a fantastic bloke who has had a fantastic career.

“And West Brom as a club, what I don’t want to do is talk about their player, so I have to be respectful of it in that way.

“If you name any other players we’ve been linked with, I’d say ‘yeah of course you’d be interested in them because they are good footballers’.”

“Callum Robinson, if he becomes available, who wouldn’t look at Callum Robinson? He is a fantastic player and PNE fans love him, so why wouldn’t anyone be interested in him?

“If he became available, of course we’d be interested in him, like everyone else would be.”

The Verdict

There is a major clamour from PNE fans for the club to try and get Robinson back to the club, but it could end up being out of their financial reach.

North End have seemingly let top targets Andre Gray and Cyrus Christie fall by the wayside, which has led to frustration in parts from supporters.

Bringing Robinson back to Deepdale though would certainly lift spirits, but the two clubs in question may have to come to a financial compromise to make things happen.

It may also take Robinson to demand a return to Lancashire in order to push through a move, but we are seemingly not at that stage yet – it is significant though that PNE’s interest has not been played down.