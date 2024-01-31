Highlights Serie A side Salernitana want to sign Preston North End's Alan Browne before the January transfer window closes.

Browne is an important part of Preston's squad and has started 24 Championship games this season.

Preston will have to decide whether to cash in on Browne now or risk losing him for free in the summer when his contract expires.

Italian side Salernitana are interested in signing Preston North End’s Alan Browne before the January transfer window closes.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, the Serie A club are working on a deal to bring the Ireland international to the club prior to Thursday’s deadline.

Clubs have until 11pm to complete any remaining deals before the winter market shuts altogether.

Browne is an important part of Ryan Lowe’s first team squad, having started 24 of Preston’s Championship games so far this campaign.

However, the midfielder’s contract expires in the summer so this may be the club’s last chance to cash in on the 28-year-old.

Alan Browne transfer latest

Browne is attracting interest from Salernitana as they look to bolster their midfield options this winter.

The Italian outfit is currently bottom of the Serie A table and hoping to avoid relegation to the second division.

The gap to safety is six points, meaning the addition of someone like Browne could have a big impact on their survival hopes.

Given the club captain is in the final months of his contract, Preston will have to weigh up whether to risk losing him for nothing in the summer or if now is the time to cash in on this transfer interest.

Alan Browne's importance to Preston

The Irishman has been at Deepdale his entire senior career, having come through the ranks at Cork City prior to signing for Preston in 2014.

He has made over 350 appearances for the club over the last decade, becoming a mainstay in the team during their promotion campaign to the Championship in the 2014-15 season.

Browne is an important player in Lowe’s squad, with the club aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League.

The midfielder has also earned 35 international appearances with Ireland during his time at Preston, but has been unable to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Lilywhites.

Lowe has claimed that the ball is in Browne’s court with regards to a decision over his Preston future, with the second tier side having offered him a new deal earlier this season.

Preston North End league position

Preston are currently 12th in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-off places.

The Lancashire outfit have fallen behind their play-off rivals in recent weeks, having won just one of their last five league games.

Next up for Lowe’s side is a home game against second place Ipswich Town on 3 February.

Up to Browne what happens next

Preston have made their contract offer to Browne to keep hold of him, which is sensible given his importance to the club.

However, if he won’t sign a new deal then they may be forced to cash in on the player right now instead of losing him for nothing in the summer.

A move to Italian football could be quite exciting for Browne, but he will have to immediately make an impact and help Salernitana avoid relegation from Serie A.

Ultimately this move really comes down to whether Browne is willing to make that jump to Italian football, or if he is willing to remain at Deepdale beyond this season.