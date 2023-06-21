Two years ago, Portsmouth attacker Ronan Curtis was being linked with Championship clubs such as Preston North End, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City after scoring 10 league goals and notching seven assists in League One the season prior.

Now though, the Republic of Ireland international finds himself on the sidelines and in just over a weeks time, he will officially not have a club.

Curtis wasn't having his finest of seasons in terms of league action for Pompey in 2022-23 as he was coming off the bench as much as he was starting, but then disaster struck in February against Bolton Wanderers as he suffered a serious knee injury.

It ended the 27-year-old's season and estimates on his return ranged from September as a best case scenario to December, and it wasn't ideal for Curtis as his contract is set to come to an end on June 30 at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth have offered Curtis fresh terms, but he has now spoken out on his decision and plans after head coach John Mousinho revealed he's set for talks with the forward over his future.

Ronan Curtis turns down Portsmouth contract

Despite Pompey putting a new deal on the table for Curtis, he has decided to turn it down.

In a statement released on Twitter, Curtis has revealed where he is at with his recovery and that he is on track for a September return to training, which would be seven months after he suffered his injury.

With the injury though has come a 'heavily reduced' contract offer from Portsmouth, according to Curtis, and he has had to reject the terms that have been put on the table by the south coast club.

Why has Ronan Curtis turned down new Portsmouth contract?

Curtis has claimed that if he put pen to paper on the new contract, which is seemingly based on the potential of him not getting back into the same shape that he was in pre-injury, then he won't be able to support his family for 12 months and that his decision has been made around his family life.

However, Curtis is staying at Portsmouth whilst not under contract to continue his recovery and will not be paid in that time as he works towards a return.

Curtis has also decided that he won't make a decision on his future until September when he can get back onto the training pitch, meaning that it is incredibly unlikely that he will sign elsewhere in the meantime and turn his back on Pompey.