Key Portsmouth figure underlines bold target ahead of L1 campaign

Portsmouth Chief Executive Andy Cullen echoes that promotion is the objective this season, with the club looking to return to the second-tier for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign.

Since then, they have endured spells in League One and Two – and while Cullen recognises the division will be tough – he believes Pompey have the minerals to return to the Championship.

The Blues have made vast readjustments to their squad after failing to reach the play0ffs last term, which has seen eight players move to Fratton Park.

Cullen told The News: “We can do very well this season.

“We’ve had an encouraging pre-season in terms of playing a lot of Championship teams and more than matched them.

“We have more players coming in, we are very very confident in the coaches and there’s a nice blend of youth and experience among the players.

He added: “There is no reason why Pompey shouldn’t be competing next season at the right end of the table.”

Doing so will be difficult, though. Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town have motored in the market so far, bringing in the likes of Scott Fraser, Conor Chaplin and Joe Pigott among others.

“It’s going to be a very, very competitive division,” Cullen continued.

“I think it is as competitive a League One as we’ve ever seen in terms of the size of the clubs.

The Verdict:

Promotion is certainly a realistic target, however, it will be harder than ever before for Pompey.

Outfits such as Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United will also fancy their chances and have acted quickly to bolster their squads ahead of the promotion contest.

After so many years away from the Championship, a club of Portsmouth’s stature cannot afford to remain in League One for much longer and they will need to improve on last season’s eighth-placed finish.

With maverick winger Ronan Curtis outlining his wishes to leave the club this summer, replacing the 25-year-old will be vital, too.

