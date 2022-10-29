Key Portsmouth figure sends clear message outlining future plans

Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner insists that he has no intention of selling the club as he predicts a long future for Pompey under his guidance.

The American businessman bought the club in 2017 and whilst there have been some ups and downs since, the owner has put his hand into his pocket to help the club.

Despite that, there has been some loose speculation about a potential sale, but Eisner told the Portsmouth News that he remains fully committed to the club, along with his sons.

“We will not be doing this for a short-term, this is a long-term family activity, certainly through my entire lifetime. I have three sons who are very into it, they are all here on this trip, they know as much about it as I do.

“I would say it would be astonishing for us to sell, we would delete anybody who sends an email asking “Are you for sale?”. We are not for sale and won’t be for sale. The answer’s “No” – and if anybody’s reading this, don’t bother.”

Danny Cowley’s side are back in action against Shrewsbury Town this afternoon.

The verdict

The south coast outfit know more than most the risks of having bad owners, so whilst Eisner will have been criticised in the past, they certainly know that things can get worse.

Therefore, this statement will be a welcome one and it does give the club stability and a base to try and build on for the future.

Now, the focus is on trying to get out of League One and Cowley’s side will hope to continue their unbeaten run at home this afternoon.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.