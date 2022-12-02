Key Portsmouth figure outlines January transfer plans

Portsmouth sporting director Richard Hughes has confirmed that the club won’t be too busy in the January window, although they do hope to do some business.

It’s been a mixed season so far for Danny Cowley’s men, who had started superbly but an inconsistent run that has included too many draws, means they have dropped outside the play-off places.

Therefore, some fans already have one eye on the January transfer window as they hope the club will bring in reinforcements to help the group.

However, speaking to the BBC, Hughes explained that whilst Pompey want to be active, they aren’t going to be making major changes to the squad.

“We’ve been working diligently towards January. We’ve got a clear picture of where we want to improve. It won’t be a massive overhaul of the squad, it will be a little tweak. We have to make sure the ones [players] we bring-in are right for us and that’s where all our skills and expertise come into play.”

Cowley’s men are back in action on Sunday when they travel to take on Wycombe Wanderers.

The verdict

This is a sensible approach from Portsmouth because the mid-season window is notoriously difficult and it’s not one where you want to be doing lots of business.

Instead, it’s about making the tweaks that Hughes mentioned and most fans would agree with the areas that the pitch that Pompey need to improve.

As always, January is going to be a huge month but there’s a lot of football to be played between now and then and things can change pretty quickly.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.