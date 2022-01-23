Key Portsmouth figure makes transfer admission as deal close

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has confirmed that the club are in advanced talks to bring in a new goalkeeper.

Number two Alex Bass was left out of the squad that travelled to Sunderland yesterday as he closes in on a loan move away, with Bradford City believed to be his next destination.

Therefore, finding a replacement to compete with Gavin Bazunu was needed before Bass’ exit was sanctioned.

And, it appears there has been progress on that front, as Cowley told Hampshire Live that a new signing is close, although he wouldn’t be drawn on who the individual is after reports suggested it’s Crystal Palace youngster Oliver Webber.

“I think there is a couple of moving parts at the moment with Alex [Bass] and with the goalkeeper coming in. Imminently hopefully. The actual truth is there are two or three young goalkeepers we are in negotiation with.

“It will be on a short-term contract with the opportunity for him to earn a longer term contract. There’s two or three, so it’s not decided yet.”

The verdict

This is a move that makes sense for Pompey. Firstly, Bass is a talented keeper who needs to be playing at his age, particularly given he has been involved in the first-team in the past.

So, sending him to Bradford will be ideal for his development but Cowley needs some more cover for Bazunu if that’s the case.

Whether it’s Webber or not, the boss seems confidence that a deal for a keeper is close and it will be interesting to see who does arrive at Fratton Park.

