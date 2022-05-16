Key Portsmouth figure makes squad admission ahead of summer transfer window

Portsmouth Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cullen has admitted that the club will have the power to keep the nucleus of their squad intact this summer by offering contracts to players who they want to keep at Fratton Park.

Pompey have already exercised the one-year options that were included in Louis Thompson’s and Marcus Harness’ deals while Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid are both expected to stay.

Michael Jacobs, Aiden O’Brien and Sean Raggett could all depart this summer if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

Jacobs has recently emerged as a potential target for Northampton Town amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

The winger struggled with his fitness last season as he only managed to make 24 appearances in the third-tier.

As for O’Brien, he provided six direct goal contributions for Portsmouth in the second half of the season after sealing a move to the club from Sunderland.

Raggett meanwhile produced a host of impressive displays in the 2021/22 campaign as he featured on 52 occasions for Pompey.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, Cullen has made an honest admission about the club’s current squad of players.

Speaking to The News, Cullen said: “It’s not unrealistic (to keep 17 players) and it’s within our power to do that.

“That number would have to be reached by getting some of the players we like to re-sign.

“If we can get to that situation we’d be in a much better place than we were this time last year with out of contracts and players that would’ve preferred to move on.

“At least a good majority of the players in the building at the moment have been signed by the club.

“We hold one or two cards on that.

“So is it a realistic number?

“We’d certainly try to retain and keep the nucleus of the squad if we can.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Portsmouth are currently able to call upon the services of some classy operators who are more than capable of delivering the goods in the third-tier, there is no reason why they cannot push forward as a club if they keep these individuals at Fratton Park.

Given that Raggett averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.05 in League One last season, he may not be short of offers this summer from elsewhere and thus Pompey will need to act quickly when it comes to contract negotiations.

As for Jacobs and O’Brien, a case can be made for both players in terms of why they deserve a new deal as they are proven performers at this level.

By adding some fresh faces to his existing squad in the coming months, Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley could potentially oversee a push for promotion next season.